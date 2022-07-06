Left Menu

Rajasthan: RSS to hold three-day meeting in Jhunjhunu

The RSS will hold a three-day meeting beginning Thursday in Jhunjhunu in poll-bound Rajasthan.Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah general secretary Dattatreya Hosbole and other senior leaders, including Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, C R Mukund, Arun Kumar and Ram Dutt will participate in the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting. Rajasthan will go to polls in late 2023.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:01 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosbole and other senior leaders, including Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, C R Mukund, Arun Kumar and Ram Dutt will participate in the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak’ meeting. Sangh's Prachar Pramukh (communications head) Sunil Ambekar said in a statement that the meeting, which is held annually, will continue till July 9 at the Khemi Shakti temple complex in Jhunjhunu. He said that in this meeting the Prant Pracharaks from all 45 prants of the country will share the information and experience of the actual situation in their respective areas of work. Rajasthan will go to polls in late 2023.

