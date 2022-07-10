IMF hopes for resolution of Sri Lanka crisis to allow bailout talks
- Country:
- India
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it is hoping for a resolution to Sri Lanka's political turmoil that will allow a resumption of talks for a bailout package after a violent day of protests.
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence and secretariat on Saturday, an official said. Protesters also set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence.
"We hope for a resolution of the current situation that will allow for resumption of our dialogue on an IMF-supported program," the IMF said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka to organise donor conference of friendly countries like India, China and Japan: PM Wickremesinghe
Lanka to present debt restructuring programme to IMF by August: PM Wickremesinghe
Lanka to present debt restructuring programme to IMF by August: PM Wickremesinghe
In talks with IMF, Sri Lanka is participating as bankrupt country: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by the protestors.