VHP claims Christian missionaries tried to convert people in Mathura village; cops find 'nothing'

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-07-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 23:59 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad Sunday claimed some Christian missionaries from Firozabad were trying to convert women and children at a village in Mathura, but police said they found ''nothing like religious conversion'' there.

VHP district president Vinod Raghav said they were informed by the residents of Habbipur village, which is under Mahavan police station, that some people from the Christian missionaries were trying to ''mislead'' Hindu families ''and hatching a conspiracy to convert them''.

''Following this, I sent a few workers of the VHP and Bajrang Dal to visit the village and find the truth,'' he said.

He claimed the Christian missionaries were holding some ''programme'' in the house of one Bunny Singh who said they were doing 'pooja-paath' (rituals), and that all present at the house were his relatives.

On villagers' allegations that such programmes were being organised in that house every Sunday for some time now and people were told positive things about Christianity, Bunny Singh said even Hindus visit the dargahs and mazars to offer chadars, ''but no one objects to such practices''. ''Even so, if anyone has any objection, we will not hold the prayer programme,'' Singh said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said, ''The village pradhan of Habbipur MP Yadav informed us about alleged religious conversion. But, when the police reached there, nothing like religious conversion was found.'' ''However, seeing the sensitivity of the issue, we will inquire about things from the people, and definitely act if something is found to be wrong.'' PTI CORR NAV TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

