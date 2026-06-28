Sichuan Shaken: Earthquake Hits at 5.29 Magnitude

A magnitude 5.29 earthquake struck Sichuan, China, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). The impact was significant, prompting concern among local residents and emergency response teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Magnitude Earthquake Struck Sichuan | Updated: 28-06-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 22:05 IST
Sichuan Shaken: Earthquake Hits at 5.29 Magnitude
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A magnitude 5.29 earthquake hit Sichuan, China, on Monday, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers (or 6.21 miles), adding a layer of complexity to the response measures.

Experts are closely monitoring the situation as emergency crews assess the impact and potential damage in the region.

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