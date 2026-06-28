England Captain Ben Stokes Bows Out: A Hero's Farewell

Ben Stokes, the England Test captain, is set to retire from international cricket after the ongoing match against New Zealand. Known for his fearless play and iconic innings, Stokes' departure marks the end of an era, having played a significant role in numerous historic victories for England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Test Captain Ben Stokes Will Retire From International Cricket After The Current Test Against New Zealand | Updated: 28-06-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 21:59 IST
England Captain Ben Stokes Bows Out: A Hero's Farewell
Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from international cricket following the current test match against New Zealand, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board. Stokes has earned accolades for remarkable feats, including the 2019 World Cup victory and his memorable Ashes innings at Headingley.

The news prompted a standing ovation from fans at Trent Bridge, possibly aiming to motivate teammates for a final triumph alongside him. Playing in his 122nd Test, Stokes secured a wicket with his first ball after the announcement. In a heartfelt message, he urged his team to give their all for the remainder of the match.

Stokes, who debuted internationally in 2011, has led England since 2022. His legacy includes winning England's first 50-over World Cup and implementing a new aggressive playing style nicknamed "Bazball" with coach Brendan McCullum. Despite past controversies, his impact on the field remains indelible.

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