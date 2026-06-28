Injury Threats: Draper's Concern for Men's Tennis Future

Britain's tennis player Jack Draper expresses concern over the increasing number of injuries in men's tennis. After battling his own injury setbacks, Draper highlights the strain on young players, emphasizing the need for changes to prevent future tournaments from suffering due to player sidelining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britains Jack Draper Says Tournaments Will Suffer If Something Is Not Done To Address The Amount Of Injuries In The Mens Game The Yearold Former World Number Four Has Had A Torrid Months | Updated: 28-06-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 21:45 IST
Injury Threats: Draper's Concern for Men's Tennis Future
injuries

Jack Draper, Britain's tennis sensation, has raised alarms regarding the growing number of injuries plaguing men's tennis, warning that tournaments could suffer if the issue is not addressed.

The young former world number four has experienced a challenging year battling injuries, forcing him to cut his last season short and struggle through new ailments. As he makes his comeback at Wimbledon, Draper faces an uphill task against American Taylor Fritz.

In a sport evolving towards more powerful and enduring play, Draper calls for a reevaluation of training and match schedules to manage player loads better. He warns that the current trend of injuries, affecting prominent players like Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti, could potentially harm the sport's future.

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