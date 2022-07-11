BJP no. 2 in Odisha because of Shah's leadership, aiming for top position: Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said BJP has come to the second position in Odisha politics under the leadership of Amit Shah and the party is optimistic about reaching the top position in the state ruled by BJD.

Pradhan, a senior BJP leader, said this whole releasing a book on Shah, the Union home minister.

While highlighting Shah’s contribution to the progress of the BJP in the state, the union education minister said, “From a party securing 12-13 per cent of votes in Odisha, the BJP now gets votes in the range of 30 to 38 per cent because of his leadership.” When he was the BJP national president, Shah held reviews on the position of the party in all 314 blocks of Odisha, Pradhan said. Critics used to say that BJP cannot perform better in Odisha as it is a “Jai Sri Ram party” and people chant Jai Jagannath here, he said adding that both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have deep devotion to Lord Jagannath. “The party needs to be strengthened. The way we came to the second position, we will become the top party in the same way. Everyone needs to wait,'' Pradhan said while releasing the book ''Amit Shah O BJP Ra Yatra”.

It is the Odia translation of English book “Amit Shah and the March of BJP'', written by Anirban Ganguly and Shiwanand Dwivedi, which chronicles the political journey of the leader.

Besides the authors of the book, BJP state president Sameer Mohanty, noted journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta and Odia daily ‘Sambad’ editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik who is also a BJD vice-president attended the programme as guests.

After the function, Patnaik said that every political party aims to reach the top position. “I don't think any competitor will get satisfied by remaining in the third or fourth position. Whoever is in the third position will give effort to become second and whoever is second will try to reach the pinnacle. On the other hand, whoever is at the top will do everything to maintain that position,'' said Patnaik, also an MLA.

