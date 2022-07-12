Britain's Labour to put forward no confidence motion on Tuesday -source
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 11:58 IST
Britain's main opposition Labour Party will put forward a motion for a no confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday, with the vote expected to take place on Wednesday, a source in the party said.
The no confidence motion means lawmakers from all the parties represented in parliament can vote on whether the government, under Johnson for the time being, should continue in office. If the government loses the vote, it could trigger a national election.
