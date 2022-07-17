Election officials review preparedness in Meghalaya, Mizoram ahead of prez poll

The northeastern states of Meghalaya and Mizoram are in readiness to conduct the presidential election on Monday, with officials reviewing the overall preparedness in detail a day ahead of the polls.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India. NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be cast in her favour.

During the day, Election Commission of India observer Kanta Rao oversaw the preparations at the Arts and Culture Hall in Shillong, the officials said.

“The ECI official conducted a detailed inspection of the venue, the strong room and other arrangements,” Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

Kharkongor said the vote value of each MLA from Meghalaya is 17, while that of each of the three MPs is 700.

He said the returning officer for the presidential election will be from the state’s assembly secretariat.

Meanwhile in Mizoram, election observer Surendra Singh reviewed the poll preparedness along with state officials.

Voting will be held at the state’s assembly house between 10 am and 5 pm. Chief Minister Zoramthanga is likely to cast his vote at 10 am, an official said.

The vote value of one MLA from Mizoram is 8, while that of an MP is 700.

In the 40-member state assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 28 members, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six, the Congress has five and the BJP has one member. Mizoram also has two MPs (one each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), who belong to the MNF.

The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

