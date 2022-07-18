VP poll: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar meets supporting MPs

National Democratic Alliance vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his bid ahead of filing his nomination on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior leaders of the BJP were present at the meeting, which was also attended by members of the Biju Janata Dal and Lok Jankshakti Party among others.

The opposition has named Margaret Alva as its candidate for the election scheduled for August 6.

