White House: Russia laying groundwork for annexing Ukraine territory

Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy officials in territories under its control, the White House said on Tuesday.

The United States is preparing to unveil another weapons package for Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion, John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesman, told reporters at a White House briefing.

