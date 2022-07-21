Left Menu

PM Modi visits Droupadi Murmu to congratulate her on presidential poll win

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:43 IST
PM Modi visits Droupadi Murmu to congratulate her on presidential poll win
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda visited NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu at her residence here to congratulate her after she emerged victorious in the poll.

Amid celebrations outside Murmu’s temporary residence, Modi arrived there soon after Returning Office for the poll P C Mody announced that she had crossed the halfway mark of the total votes after the third round of counting.

The prime minister gave her a bouquet and greeted her. He was joined by Nadda.

Celebrations were held at several places across the country and the BJP also put up congratulatory banners and posters.

An official announcement of her win is expected after all votes are counted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022