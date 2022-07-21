Jaishankar extends greetings to Droupadi Murmu on becoming 15th President

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to Droupadi Murmu as she was elected the 15th President of India and called the day a "remarkable day for Indian democracy." Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Today is a remarkable day for Indian democracy. Smt Droupadi Murmu's election as the 15th President is a statement of an authentic and inclusive India. It will serve as an inspiration to millions of our citizens."

He further said that this "new India" is not just an aspiration but becoming a reality. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to Droupadi Murmu.

PM Modi said that her "exemplary success" motivates each and every Indian while also stating that she has emerged as a "ray of hope" for the citizens, especially the downtrodden. The Prime Minister also thanked all the MPs and MLAs across party lines who supported the candidature of the NDA candidate.

"India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat," PM Modi tweeted. "Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," he said in the tweet.

Mentioning that her tenure as the Jharkhand governor was "excellent", the Prime Minister said that she will be an "outstanding" President. "Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," he tweeted.

"I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy," PM Modi tweeted. President Ram Nath Kovind extended his best wishes to Murmu who will succeed him in the highest office of the country.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India," President Kovind tweeted. Murmu is set to be elected as the 15th President of India, having already got 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

The presidential contest is between Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu's victory.

A large crowd gathered outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi in celebration earlier this evening. (ANI)

