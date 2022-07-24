Left Menu

Will write a letter to all MPs including Modi and Nadda for votes, says Opposition Vice President candidate Margaret Alva

Opposition Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Sunday said that she will ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to vote for her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 20:09 IST
Opposition vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"I have started talking to the Chief Ministers of all the states who are supporting me but I will also talk to the chief minister who is not in my support. For example, I will talk to Karnataka CM, Assam CM and even UP Chief Minister Yogi," Alva told ANI.

"Adityanath because we have an old relationship with him when he was MP and Adityanath is my good friend," he added. She further stated that she will also talk to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The basis for seeking votes from everyone is that I am a woman and for the first time in front of the country, there is a woman Vice Presidential candidate, so everyone should support me," she added. On being asked whether she will write a letter to the Prime Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda for votes? she said, "why not? the Prime Minister is also an MP."

Alva, while referring to her contribution to the political and social field, said that she has done a lot of work and is quite popular among people. "Today I inaugurated the Campaign Office and I have started communicating with everyone," she stated.

NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar will face Opposition candidate and veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Margaret Alva in the August 6 Vice Presidential election. Alva the Opposition candidate for the Vice-Presidential poll, filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday.

Opposition parties on July 17 decided to field former Rajasthan Governor and former Union minister Alva as their joint candidate for the vice presidential election. The decision to field Alva was taken at a meeting of opposition leaders of 17 parties at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The NDA has fielded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its joint candidate for the post of Vice President. (ANI)

