New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

Updated: 25-07-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:37 IST
New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL90 UP-PM-LD OPPN Opposition obstructs development works, gives political interests preference over nation: PM Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Opposition of obstructing development works merely on the ground that they could not accomplish these during their tenure while alleging that they keep their political interests above that of society and the country.

DEL56 UP-BUSES-3RDLD ACCIDENT UP: 8 killed as double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway Barabanki (UP): Eight people were killed and 16 injured when a Delhi-bound bus rammed into a parked bus on Purvanchal Expressway here on Monday, police said.

DES34 UP-ADITYANATH-LD KANWARIYAS Adityanath conducts aerial survey of Kanwar Yatra, showers petals on Kanwariyas Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday undertook an aerial survey of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in western part of the state and showered petals on Kanwariyas, an official spokesperson said.

DES31 UP-NAMAZ-MEERUT Man caught on tape offering namaz at shopping complex, Meerut police launches probe Meerut (UP): A video showing a man offering namaz allegedly at a shopping complex here surfaced on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation.

DES1 UP-MAYAWATI-TRANSFERS Govt trying to save 'big fish': Mayawati on transfer controversy in UP Lucknow: Amid the controversy surrounding the transfers in Uttar Pradesh's health and public works departments, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has alleged the government is trying to save some ''big fish'' involved.

DES15 UKD-VIRUS-ADVISORY Fresh Covid advisory issued in Uttarakhand following rise in infections Dehradun: With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, a fresh advisory was issued here on Monday putting emphasis on the five-point strategy of testing, surveillance, treatment, vaccination and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour to stop the spread.

DES19 RJ-ANTI NARCOTICS-FORCE Rajasthan govt to form Anti-Narcotics Task Force soon: Official Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will soon constitute Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) to check illegal drug trade, a top official said on Monday.

DES44 PB-DRUGS-POLICE Action against drug menace: CM Mann to reward three best performing districts every month Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will reward three districts every month for action against the drug menace, a senior police official said on Monday.

