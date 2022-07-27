Left Menu

Rahul targets PM Modi on issue of price rise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 13:45 IST
Rahul targets PM Modi on issue of price rise
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbing him as a 'king' who has got 57 MPs arrested and 23 MPs suspended for asking questions on unemployment and inflation.

He also alleged that while the king is afraid of questions in the temple of democracy, they will know how to fight dictators.

''Why a cylinder for Rs 1053? Why GST on curd cereals? Why Mustard Oil for Rs 200? The 'king' arrested 57 MPs and suspended 23 MPs for asking questions on inflation and unemployment,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Twenty Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended from the House for the rest of the week after they continued to disrupt proceedings to press for an immediate discussion on price rise and levy of GST on essential items.

The former Congress chief also said, ''The king is afraid of questions in the temple of democracy, but we know very well how to fight dictators''.

The Congress has been stalling proceedings in Parliament while seeking an urgent discussion on price rise and GST hike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

