Jordan's king tells Israel PM that Palestinians must join regional projects
Jordan's King Abdullah on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Amman that Palestinians should be part of U.S.-sponsored regional economic projects to underpin stability in the Middle East.
He also told Lapid, in the first meeting after U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the region earlier this month, that the creation of a Palestinian state was essential to reaching a lasting peace between Arabs and Israelis.
