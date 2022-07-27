Left Menu

China will focus on 'unbalanced and inadequate' development in next five years - Xi

China must focus on addressing the problem of "unbalanced and inadequate development" in the next five years, Chinese President Xi Jinping told senior leaders this week. State broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday cited him making the comments in a special two-day meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, in which he laid out his vision for the next five years after the ruling Communist Party holds a Congress later this year.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:04 IST
State broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday cited him making the comments in a special two-day meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, in which he laid out his vision for the next five years after the ruling Communist Party holds a Congress later this year. Xi had first mentioned the need to address "unbalanced and inadequate development" as a policy priority in 2017 when he presented a major political document at the ruling Communist Party's 19th Congress.

He is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as China's top leader later this year at the next five-yearly Congress. Xi told regional chiefs and ministers gathered for the meeting that the party must keep up its "fighting spirit" and strengthen its "ability to fight".

