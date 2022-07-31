Left Menu

Even critics acknowledging Modi govt's handling of economy: BJP

India has adequate forex reserves and its foreign debt is also relatively low, he had said.Islam said, The world has acknowledged that the Indian economy is not only on track but is also running at a fast pace.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:41 IST
Even critics acknowledging Modi govt's handling of economy: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP said on Sunday that decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government to handle the economy have turned out to be correct, with even its critics acknowledging that.

BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam claimed that even critics of the government have ''appreciation'' for its policies.

His comments came a day after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said India is not facing the kind of problems which have hit Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India has adequate forex reserves and its foreign debt is also relatively low, he had said.

Islam said, ''The world has acknowledged that the Indian economy is not only on track but is also running at a fast pace. While the world is battling inflation and other headwinds, the Indian economy is strong.'' ''Those who used to criticise us have changed that into appreciation,'' he said.

Rajan has often in the past flagged concerns about the government's economic and social policies.

Besides having adequate forex exchange, India also fares well on various macroeconomic indicators, including balance of payment and current account deficit, the BJP spokesperson said, adding the direction of inflation, including that of food, is also now heading downwards.

Addressing an event in Raipur on Saturday, Rajan said that India's future lies in strengthening liberal democracy and its institutions as it is essential for achieving economic growth.

He also warned against majoritarianism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022