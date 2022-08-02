Left Menu

'They're not terrorists', says wife of Azov fighter after Russia designation

As Russia's top court branded Ukraine's Azov Regiment a "terrorist organisation" on Tuesday, the wife of an Azov soldier held in Russian custody said she hoped the designation would not stop her husband and fellow soldiers eventually being released.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 23:05 IST
'They're not terrorists', says wife of Azov fighter after Russia designation

As Russia's top court branded Ukraine's Azov Regiment a "terrorist organisation" on Tuesday, the wife of an Azov soldier held in Russian custody said she hoped the designation would not stop her husband and fellow soldiers eventually being released. The court ruling paves the way for the soldiers who were captured defending the port of Mariupol from Russia's invasion to be tried under stringent anti-terrorism laws and jailed for up to 20 years.

In Kyiv, Alina, 22, who declined to give her surname for fear of repercussions for her husband, said he had been one of the fighters who held out for weeks in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks until they gave themselves up in May. "They defended themselves courageously. They showed all their power and strength, going beyond what was considered possible. They are not terrorists, they are heroes. What terrorists?" she said in an interview.

"I can only trust my gut and believe that this (verdict) won't affect their lives and that we will return all of them home," she said. The regiment is lionised in Ukraine for defending the country and in particular Mariupol, but they are reviled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin as a band of Russia-hating far-right nationalists.

The Azov Regiment, which has far-right and ultra-nationalist roots, is part of Ukraine's National Guard and evolved out of a battalion that was formed in 2014 and fought against Russian-backed separatists who carved out breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Alina said her husband was held at Olenivka, a prison controlled by Russian-backed separatists where Moscow said 40 prisoners of war were killed last week in an attack that Ukraine and Russia blamed on each other.

"Since the (Olenivka) tragedy, I haven't had any contact with my husband. I could only wait and hope everything was all right. Then the Russian side started publishing their 'deceased' and 'wounded' lists. My husband wasn't in either of them, thank God," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
2
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022