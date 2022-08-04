Left Menu

Pelosi to visit inter-Korean border area - AP

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 09:00 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit an inter-Korean border area that is jointly controlled by American-led U.N. Command and North Korea later on Thursday, Associated Press reported, citing a South Korean official. If that visit occurs, Pelosi would be the highest-level American to go to the Joint Security Area since then-President Donald Trump went there in 2019 for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the report added.

Earlier in the day, Pelosi will meet South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo and other senior members of Parliament for talks on regional security, economic cooperation and climate issues, AP said.

