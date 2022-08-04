Pondy CM turns 72, Prez, political leaders extend greetings

AINRC leader and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy turned 72 on Thursday and birthday wishes from several political leaders across parties poured in. President Droupadi Murmu called up and wished Rangasamy on the occasion, an official source told PTI.

Union Minister L Murugan, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended their greetings to Rangasamy, wishing him long and healthy life to serve the people of Puducherry in particular and of the nation in general. Puducherry Home Minister A Namasivayam, Speaker R Selvam, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu and legislators were among those who called on the Chief Minister and wished him on the day. Cadres and leaders of different wings of the All India N R Congress (AINRC) heading the AINRC-Bharatiya Janata party coalition government here launched several welfare schemes. Special camps were held at various places to distribute food as a highlight of birthday celebrations of Rangasamy. Official sources told PTI that Rangasamy visited the shrine dedicated to Appa Pythia Samy, his spiritual guru, at Salem and prayed at the statue of the monk. A large number of officials and volunteers of the AINRC made a beeline to his house at neighboring Delarshpet to greet him.

