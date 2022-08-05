Left Menu

Maha: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA's son complains of getting threat call for backing Eknath Shinde faction

A Yuva Sena leader and son of a rebel Shiv Sena MLA has lodged a complaint, alleging that he received a threat call for supporting the party faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 14:27 IST
Maha: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA's son complains of getting threat call for backing Eknath Shinde faction
  • Country:
  • India

A Yuva Sena leader and son of a rebel Shiv Sena MLA has lodged a complaint, alleging that he received a threat call for supporting the party faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police said on Friday. Vikas Gogawale, son of rebel legislator Bharat Gogawale, on Thursday lodged a complaint at Gamdevi police station in south Mumbai against unidentified persons, an official said. In his complaint, Vikas claimed that he had received a call from an unidentified person who threatened him with dire consequences for supporting the Shinde faction, he said. ''With the permission of a court, the police have initiated a probe in the matter,'' the official added.

Bharat Gogawale, who represents Mahad Assembly constituency in Raigad district, was appointed as the chief whip of the party by Shinde, soon after the latter raised a banner of revolt against the Sena leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022