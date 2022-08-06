Blinken says Philippines ties extraordinary, U.S. committed to defence pact
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 06-08-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 07:16 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday assured new Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr that relations between their two countries were extraordinary and said Washington was committed to their joint defence pact.
Marcos, meeting Blinken at the presidential palace in Manila, said the current geopolitical environment showed how important their ties were, and U.S. speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit highlighted how volatile the region was.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy ship spotted near Taiwan ahead of annual war-games
Ukraine crisis forcing China rethink on Taiwan: CIA chief
Blinken says U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile attack against Odesa
China heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT
China heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT