PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:56 IST
BJP chief flags off batch of 1 lakh flags for distribution in west Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday flagged off a batch of one lakh tricolours to be distributed in the west Delhi constituency of party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Verma along with many other leaders and party workers were present on the occasion of the flag-off.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the campaign on July 22, urging people to hoist the national flag atop their houses to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The campaign aims to get as many people as possible to hoist the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag, the Central government said.

The Prime Minister has also urged people to use tricolour as their profile picture on social media platforms.

