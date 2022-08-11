Left Menu

Omar congratulates Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yadav

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejaswi Yadav for resuming the natural partnership. Kumar took oath as chief minister while Tejaswi was sworn in as his deputy on Wednesday.I join my father my JKNC colleagues in congratulating NitishKumar Sb yadavtejashwi.

Omar congratulates Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yadav
Omar Abdullah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejaswi Yadav for resuming the ''natural partnership''. Kumar took oath as chief minister while Tejaswi was sworn in as his deputy on Wednesday.

''I join my father & my @JKNC_ colleagues in congratulating @NitishKumar Sb & @yadavtejashwi. I'm sure the people of Bihar will benefit greatly from the resumption of this natural partnership,'' Abdullah tweeted.

Kumar on Tuesday resigned as chief minister of Bihar and snapped the alliance with the BJP. Hours later he staked claim to form a government in alliance with RJD and other like-minded parties.

