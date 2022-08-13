LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Venezuela's Guaido in 'informal meetings' with new Colombian government

The latest in Latin American politics today: Guaido held 'informal meetings' with Colombia's government

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has held "informal meetings" with members of newly elected Colombian President Gustavo Petro's government, he said on Friday. "So far we have not had (anything) beyond informal meetings," Guaido said at a press conference, adding that "formal mechanisms" would be sought to open up Colombian exports to Venezuela.

Guaido said the opposition was ready to return to negotiations with Venezuela's government, a process started in Mexico in August 2021 but suspended by ruling-party delegates in October. Venezuela, Colombia seek to repair ties with appointments of new ambassadors

CARACAS/BOGOTA - Venezuela and Colombia have appointed ambassadors to each other's capitals, moving to rebuild relations between the two countries that have been broken for more than three years. The appointments come days after the inauguration of Colombia's first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, who has expressed his intention to normalize diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

Maduro appointed Felix Plasencia, a former foreign minister, as ambassador to Bogota, calling him "a man of great diplomatic experience." Petro named Armando Benedetti, a former senator, as Colombia's ambassador to Caracas. Mexico's AMLO draws ire after navy helicopter flies in mascot

MEXICO CITY - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is facing a flood of criticism after Mexico's navy lent a military helicopter to fly in his home team's mascot at a major baseball playoff during a week of violent unrest elsewhere in the country. Pochi, the Olmecas de Tabasco club's mascot - clad in a full-body turtle costume - followed military personnel out of an Airbus Panther helicopter that landed in the middle of a stadium in Tabasco state, surprising fans who had come to see the Mexican Baseball League game on Thursday.

Lopez Obrador criticized the decision, even as it remained unclear who had signed off on it. Nicaragua authorities ban Catholic procession in church crackdown

Nicaraguan police have banned a Catholic procession and pilgrimage in the capital of Managua on Saturday, citing internal security reasons, the archdiocese said on Friday as the crackdown on the church intensifies. The move comes just over a week after the Ortega government took seven Catholic radio stations off the air.

Relations between the Catholic Church and the Nicaraguan government have been tense since the church tried to serve as a mediator in 2018 after an Ortega-backed social security proposal sparked nationwide protests. Paraguay VP Velazquez to quit after U.S. accuses him of corruption

WASHINGTON - Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez on Friday said he would resign and withdraw his candidacy for the presidency after being blacklisted by the United States for alleged "significant" acts of corruption. Velazquez denied the accusation but said that, to "protect" his party, he would submit his resignation next week.

"I speak with the calm that my behavior gives me, because I did not do what they are accusing me of," he told local radio station Monumental. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by David Holmes and Sandra Maler)

