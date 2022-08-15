Norway delivers all the gas it can to Germany -Noway PM
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-08-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 23:19 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway is delivering all the gas it can to Germany, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Monday.
"Norway delivers as much gas as possible to Germany," Stoere told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Jonas Gahr Stoere
- Norway
- German
- Norwegian
- Olaf Scholz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
England beats Germany in extra time to win Euro 2022
England crowned Euro 2022 Champions after 2-1 win over Germany
Germany's Rheinenergie to double gas prices from October
Soccer-Norway appoint Hege Riise as women's national team coach
Soccer-England, Germany dominate Euro 2022 team of the tournament