Norway delivers all the gas it can to Germany -Noway PM

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-08-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 23:19 IST
Norway is delivering all the gas it can to Germany, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Monday.

"Norway delivers as much gas as possible to Germany," Stoere told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

