U.S. Justice Dept does not oppose unsealing affidavit used to search Trump's home
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it does not oppose requests by the news media to unseal the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge's approval to search former President Donald Trump's Florida home. The department's unusual willingness to make the sensitive document public means that pressure will now be on Trump and his legal team to decide whether to oppose its release.
The document is expected to reveal the evidence that prosecutors showed to demonstrate they had probable cause to believe crimes were committed at Trump's home -- the standard they had to meet to secure the search warrant.
