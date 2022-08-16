Left Menu

BJP launches 'desh ki badli soch' social media campaign to target Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:34 IST
The BJP Tuesday launched a social media campaign -- ''Desh ki badli soch'' (country's mindset has changed) -- wherein it is comparing Independence Day speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with those of his Congress predecessors.

The party on its Twitter handle shared many graphics quoting parts of speeches made by Modi and his predecessors Manmohan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru and to project its leader in a positive light.

One such tweet alleges that no tribute to fallen soldiers was offered by Nehru in his 1963 speech, which came after the 1962 war with China. It noted that Modi in his 2020 address remembered those who made the supreme sacrifice in the conflict with Chinese forces in Ladakh.

Quoting from Singh's addresses in 2008 and 2009, the BJP accused him of ''remembering selective idols, appeasing a family'' and cited Modi's 2014 speech in which he had said that the country has reached here due to contributions from all the prime ministers.

In 1975, after imposing the Emergency, Indira Gandhi justified it as ''bitter pills'' to ''cleanse'' different aspects of the national life, while Modi in his 2017 speech cited democracy as India's ''biggest strength'', the ruling party claimed.

The BJP has been targeting the leading figures of the main opposition party in its social media campaigns.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday alleged that a ''self-obsessed'' government is hell-bent on ''trivialising'' the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the party will strongly oppose such attempts made for political gains.

Gandhi's attack had come a day after the BJP released a video narrating its version of events that led to India's partition in 1947 and which it tangentially blamed the top Congress leadership at the time and showed pictures of Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

