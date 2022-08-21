Left Menu

Indiana governor latest U.S. official to visit Taiwan

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 21-08-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 16:52 IST
Eric Holcomb Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Taiwan

The governor of Indiana arrived in Taipei on Sunday, becoming the latest U.S. official to visit Taiwan and defying pressure from China for such trips not to happen.

Eric Holcomb tweeted that he would also be visiting South Korea, while Taiwan's presidential office said he would meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday morning.

"I'm energised to spend this week building new relationships, reinforcing long time ones and strengthening key sector partnerships with Taiwan and South Korea," Holcomb tweeted.

