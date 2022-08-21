Left Menu

Whistleblower made accused in cow slaughter case: Rajasthan human rights org demands probe

An organisation fighting for human rights on Sunday alleged that the police in Rajasthans Tonk district have made a whistleblower an accused in a cow slaughter case.Islam, the whisteblower, had informed sleuths at the Datwas police station in Tonk about a case of cow slaughter. Instead of appreciating him, he was made an accused.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-08-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 22:15 IST
Whistleblower made accused in cow slaughter case: Rajasthan human rights org demands probe
  • Country:
  • India

An organisation fighting for human rights on Sunday alleged that the police in Rajasthan's Tonk district have made a whistleblower an accused in a cow slaughter case.

Islam, the whisteblower, had informed sleuths at the Datwas police station in Tonk about a case of cow slaughter. ''Instead of appreciating him, he was made an accused. Some other people, too, who had no role in the case were falsely implicated,'' People's Union for Civil Liberties state president Kavita Srivastava claimed.

Demanding a fair investigation, the organisation has written to the additional chief secretary for home department, district collector and the district superintendent of police.

Srivastava, in her letter, demanded that the investigation be headed by a senior officer and not by the local police station. She alleged that the local police were not impartial in the matter.

On Friday, the police had registered an FIR against 17 people and Islam was also named as one of the accused.

''The investigation should be impartial and those who had no role in the matter should not be falsely implicated,'' Srivastava said.

In the letter, she also highlighted that some unidentified people had vandalised mosque and an FIR in this case was also registered on Friday.

When contacted, police in Tonk district said the matter was being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022