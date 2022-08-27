Justice U U Lalit sworn in as CJI

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Saturday sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers were present at the ceremony.

Justice Lalit's predecessor, Justice N V Ramana, was also present.

