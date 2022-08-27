Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION DEL24 CONG-CWC CWC to meet Sunday to approve schedule for election of Congress president New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Sunday to approve the schedule of dates for the election of the next party president.

DEL26 LS-SPEAKER-US World listens when India speaks: LS Speaker Om Birla in US New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and Indian students studying in the United States on Saturday and said the voice of the country reverberates around the world as its democracy is the most dynamic and vibrant.

BOM25 GJ-MODI-LD KHADI Khadi can become inspiration to achieve goal of developed, self-reliant India: Modi Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Khadi or the homespun can become a source of inspiration for achieving the dream of ''developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat.'' BOM20 GJ-LD ARTICLE-JOURNALIST BOOKED Gujarat: FIR filed against editor, owner of Rajkot newspaper for article speculating about CM's removal Rajkot: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the editor and owner of a newspaper here for publishing a write-up which hinted at the possible removal of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel due to the BJP leadership's `unhappiness'.

MDS11 KA-PM-YEDIYURAPPA PM has agreed to visit poll-bound K'taka, at least once a month: Yediyurappa Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to his request of visiting Karnataka, where the party is aiming to come back to power, at least once a month, in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls.

DEL32 AZAD-2NDLD REAX Ahead of CWC meet, Cong leaders reject Azad's criticism of Rahul; BJP says he has asked valid questions New Delhi: With Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit casting a shadow on the meeting of the Congress' apex decision-making body, party leaders on Saturday slammed him for ''targeted personal vilification'' of Rahul Gandhi while the BJP said the veteran leader has raised valid questions.

BOM27 GA-SONALI PHOGAT-DRUGS Sonali Phogat was administered methamphetamine by accused: Goa police Panaji: BJP leader Sonali Phogat was administered methamphetamine drugs by the accused at a restaurant in North Goa hours before her death, Goa Police said on Saturday.

DEL33 NCR-LD TWIN TOWERS Noida twin towers all set to be demolished on Sunday Noida: The stage is set for the safe demolition of Supertech's twin towers here on Sunday, in what is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption. By Kishor Dwivedi BUSINESS DEL28 BIZ-FERTILISER All subsidised fertilisers to be sold under single brand 'Bharat' from October New Delhi: All subsidised fertilisers including urea and DAP will be sold under the single brand 'Bharat' from October, a move aimed at ensuring timely availability of soil nutrients to farmers and reducing the freight subsidy.

FOREIGN FGN23 UNGA-PRESIDENT-INDIA UNGA President Abdulla Shahid to visit India on Aug 28-29 United Nations: President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid will visit India from August 28 to 29 and meet the senior leadership, focussing on ongoing issues at the UN body and the country's engagement with the world organisation. By Yoshita Singh FGN21 UNICEF-LANKA-CRISIS Staple foods unaffordable, severe malnutrition among highest in region: UNICEF on Sri Lanka’s economic crisis New York: As Sri Lanka continues to suffer its worst financial slump, staple foods have become unaffordable, severe malnutrition is among the highest in the region and it is the poorest, most vulnerable girls and boys who are paying the steepest price, UNICEF has warned.

