PM Modi rid country of politics of dynasty, appeasement and corruption: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last eight years rid the country of the politics of dynasty, appeasement and corruption, and started ''politics of performance''.

Speaking at a seminar titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' here, he also said that Maoist incidents have significantly declined in the country.

''Between 2010 to 2014, the entire country was disappointed. There was the Manmohan Singh headed-UPA government but it was being run by Sonia Gandhi. Then scams to the tune of 12 lakh crore rupees happened, don't know how many Nirbhayas were raped, there was no respect for the country in the world and the borders were not safe,'' Shah said.

People were compelled to think whether the multiparty democratic system had failed, he added.

''Then in 2014, the BJP nominated Narendra Modi as its PM candidate and he was elected as PM with full majority. In these eight years, people who had lost faith in democracy (began to) say we are a successful democracy and the mother of democracy. This confidence is due to the good governance of the Modi government,” Shah said.

When Modi became PM, there were three 'naasurs' (cankers) in the country's polity, namely, dynasty politics, corruption and appeasement, the senior BJP leader said.

All other political parties indulged in dynasty politics while Modi gave the mantra of good governance, he said.

''Modi eliminated these three cankers from the country's politics and initiated politics of performance. Today people seek politics of performance,'' Shah said.

''People's faith (in democracy) has deepened,'' the Union Home Minister added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ''posts seven-eight tweets'' every time the PM takes big decisions, ''but after 15 days, when people welcome those decisions, his face (Gandhi) is worth watching,'' Shah said.

Hailing the Modi government's work on the security front, Shah said Left Wing Extremism (LWE) was now confined to only a few districts.

''A total of 2,258 people, including security personnel, were killed in Maoist-related incidents in 2009, which has declined to 509. There has been a significant fall in Maoist violence and rise in Maoist surrenders. The menace is now limited to only a few districts,” he said.

He asked the audience to change the Congress government in Chhattisgarh in order to eliminate the LWE menace quickly.

State BJP chief Arun Sao and other senior party leaders were also present at the function at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium.

