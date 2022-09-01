LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Amazon sees worst August fires in over a decade

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Brazil's Amazon sees worst August fires in over a decade SAO PAULO - Brazil's Amazon rainforest in August saw the worst fires recorded in the month since 2010, government data showed, surpassing blazes that drew global attention in 2019.

Experts blame President Jair Bolsonaro for rolling back environmental protections, opening the way for loggers and ranchers to illegally clear more of the rainforest. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading Bolsonaro in the polls ahead of October's presidential election, wants to build an alliance that would help developing countries preserve their forests and pressure rich countries to contribute to the costs.

Brazil government forecasts return to deficit in 2023 BRASILIA - Brazil's government has forecast a return to deficit in 2023, with the budget affected by extended tax reduction measures on fuels.

A budget proposal sent to Congress predicted a 2023 primary budget deficit of 63.7 billion reais ($12.25 billion), close to the official target of 65.9 billion reais. U.S. to give Peru remaining funds seized from ex-president in Odebrecht case

The United States will give Peru about $686,000 seized from a former president who had received bribes from Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht, the U.S. Department of Justice said. U.S. prosecutors said Odebrecht paid $25 million in bribes to Peru's Alejandro Toledo, who was leader from 2001 to 2006, for highway construction contracts, but he used $1.2 million to buy a Maryland home which he later sold.

Toledo now lives in California, where he is fighting Peru's attempts to extradite him. Mexico City mayor narrowly leads ruling party presidential race, poll shows

MEXICO CITY - Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum holds a slight advantage over Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in the race to be the ruling party's candidate in the presidential election of 2024, according to a new opinion poll. A new survey showed 31% favoring Sheinbaum as the presidential candidate for the leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), while 29% chose Ebrard. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Sarah Morland; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Pullin)

