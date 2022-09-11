Poet Bharathi remembered on death anniversary

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the union territory in pay homage at the statue of the nationalist poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi on his 101st death anniversary on Sunday.

Speaker R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar, legislators and those from different Tamil organizations were among those who paid homage at the statue.

Later, the Chief Minister and others paid floral tributes at the portrait of the poet on the premises of the Bharathi museum-cum-research centre in the heart of the town. The poet spent eleven years during the freedom struggle in Puducherry. He penned several epoch-making lyrics during his stay here. The famous 'Kuyil platter and also hymns in praise of Sithananda Swamigal, Goddesses and Manakula Vinayakar were composed by the poet during his sojourn in Puducherry.

