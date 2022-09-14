Opposition parties slam AAP govt for making power subsidy optional in Delhi

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the subsidy on electricity bills in the city will be optional, the BJP slammed the decision, saying it is an attempt to do away with the subsidy given to the consumers and also shows that the ''revri culture'' is taking a toll on the AAP government.

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that by making such announcements, the AAP government is treating the electricity consumers as ''beggars''.

Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that Delhiites can avail the benefits of the free electricity scheme from October only if they opt for it.

The option to get the power subsidy will no longer be available by default and every year, the consumers will be given an option to continue with it or not.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying it has taken a ''U-turn''.

''Arvind Kejriwal is the master of U-turns. After spending government money on the liquor mafia, Kejriwal's U-turn on the power subsidy shows that this revri culture is taking a toll on his government. When the government treasury has been looted, they are doing away with the subsidy,'' Gupta said in a tweet in Hindi.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused the AAP government of ''trying to find different ways to stop the power subsidy being given to the consumers''.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary alleged that the AAP government is cheating people by putting a condition of filling up application forms to avail the power subsidy.

''Kejriwal is campaigning in different states, promising 300 units of free electricity to the people there. Why does he not tell them that they will have to apply for it? He pats his back for providing 200 units of free electricity in Delhi and now, he is cheating people by saying only those who demand the subsidy will get it,'' Chaudhary said.

Kejriwal told a press conference here that people can give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message to 7011311111 from Wednesday to avail the benefits of the free electricity scheme. They will receive a message with a link and by clicking on it, they will get a form that they need to fill up.

Currently, the consumers with less than 200 units of consumption do not have to pay any electricity charges. Those with a consumption of up to 400 units get a 50-per cent subsidy.

