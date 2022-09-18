Nitish Kumar won't be able to save election deposit after contesting LS polls from UP: Sushil Kumar Modi

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday challenged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to contest Lok Sabha elections from anywhere in Uttar Pradesh and claimed he won't be able to save his election deposit. Sushil Modi's remarks came a day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav offered Kumar to contest Lok Sabha 2024 elections from UP's Phoolpur.

"Akhilesh Yadav wants Nitish ji to come in Uttar Pradesh and lose deposit in Election. Everyone knows that Akhilesh Yadav has no candidate in his own state. He had alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the last Lok Sabha elections and what happened; the alliance later broke down and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with 62 seats," Sushil Modi told ANI. "Nitish Kumar should try to contest the Lok Sabha election from Phoolpur and he fails to save deposit there then he shall return to Bihar as a candidate who lost his deposit in the election. Leave Phoolpur, contest elections from anywhere in Uttar Pradesh, I challenge Nitish Kumar that he will not be able to save a deposit in the election," he said.

The former Bihar Deputy CM slammed the JDU-RJD government, once again, over the law and order situation in Bihar and said, "The incidents that took place in Chhapra (where two police personnel were injured after being attacked by criminals at Mufassil Police Station area), in Katihar (where several police personnel were injured on Saturday after a group of villagers attacked Pranpur police station following the death of a man allegedly in custody), and in Muzaffarpur three days ago, were far more inhumane than what used to happen during the Lalu Raj." "A shopkeeper was extorted for Rs 1.5 crore and when he refused to do so, five men went to his shop and threw out all of his employees after locking the shop," he said.

Sushil Modi further alleged that Nitish Kumar is not able to control the situation in Bihar now. "The situation is beyond his control, the crime cannot be stopped because of Nitish Kumar's ambition to become the Prime Minister as he is not attentive in Bihar. What does this incident indicate, such incidents are happening in Bihar daily," he said adding that the people in Bihar are now scared that Lalu Raj has returned to the state again. (ANI)

