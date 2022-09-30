LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexico president confirms leak of government data, admits health issues

The latest in Latin American politics today: Mexico president confirms leak of government data, admits health issues

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said a cyber hack had accessed government files containing confidential information about the armed forces and details about his health, including a heart condition that led to treatment in January. The president, speaking at a regular news conference, said information published in local media overnight from the hack was genuine, and he confirmed revelations about his health.

Experts accuse Mexico of hampering new probe into 2014 student disappearances MEXICO CITY - A panel of experts has accused Mexico's government of blocking prosecutions in the 2014 disappearances of 43 student teachers, dealing a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has vowed to clear up the case.

The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) said elements of the government had interfered with the troubled probe into one of Mexico's most notorious human rights scandals. Lula and Bolsonaro trade barbs over corruption in Brazil election debate

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's leading presidential candidates traded accusations of corruption in the last debate before Sunday's election, with little discussion of proposals to govern the South American country. Incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro called his leftist rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the boss of a criminal gang that ran a "kleptocracy" during his two-term presidency 2003-2010.

Lula, who has a comfortable double-digit lead going into the first round of voting, called Bolsonaro a "shameless" liar whose government had covered up graft in the purchase of vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic that killed more than 680,000 Brazilians. Cubans in Havana bang pots and protest days-long blackout after Ian

HAVANA - Cubans took to the streets to bang pots and protest across several neighborhoods in the capital Havana as the country entered its third day of blackouts following Hurricane Ian. The massive storm, now plowing north along the southeast coast of the United States, caused Cuba's grid to collapse earlier this week. It knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people, flattened homes and obliterated agricultural fields.

Protests on the street in communist-run Cuba are very rare. Last July 11, anti-government rallies, the largest since former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, rocked the island. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)