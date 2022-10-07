Left Menu

Germany's Scholz to meet Hungary's Orban on Monday - German govt spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:21 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Berlin on Monday, a German government spokesperson said.

No joint news conference is planned for after the meeting, the spokesperson said at a regular government news conference on Friday.

