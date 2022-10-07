Germany's Scholz to meet Hungary's Orban on Monday - German govt spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Berlin on Monday, a German government spokesperson said.
No joint news conference is planned for after the meeting, the spokesperson said at a regular government news conference on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Hungarian
- Olaf Scholz
- Berlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden supports Germany, Japan, India as permanent members of reformed UNSC: White House official
Denouncing Russia’s war in Ukraine, German Chancellor calls for upholding rules-based global order
German soccer club Hoffenheim skipping World Cup coverage
German industry frets Italy's debt, no reforming zeal ahead of election
Germany must utilize fiscal policy to support economy - Habeck