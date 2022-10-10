Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

North Korea says missile tests simulate striking South with nuclear weapons

North Korea's recent flurry of missile tests were designed to simulate showering the South with tactical nuclear weapons as a warning after large-scale navy drills by South Korean and U.S. forces, state news agency KCNA said on Monday. North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, officials in Seoul and Tokyo said, making it the seventh such launch since Sept. 25.

Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-Semitic posts

Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted over the weekend, with the social media platforms saying they removed the rapper's posts after online users condemned them as anti-Semitic. He was first locked out of his Instagram by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Friday after which he took to Twitter, where he tweeted on Saturday for the first time in two years.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says allies suggested expanding Supreme Court

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday that allies have suggested he increases the number of justices in the Supreme Court if he is reelected, according to remarks broadcast on social media. The Supreme Court has 11 members, and Bolsonaro says the move could help level the playing field at the country's highest body of justice.

German voters deliver mixed verdict on Scholz coalition in regional poll

A regional election in Lower Saxony delivered mixed fortunes for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's national ruling coalition on Sunday, with his Social Democrats scoring a clear win but the Free Democrats failing even to make it into parliament. While the result signalled support for Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), some experts said the drubbing of its federal coalition partner risked destabilising Scholz's administration at a critical time as Berlin strives to avert energy shortages and further escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Germany's cybersecurity chief faces dismissal - reports

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wants to dismiss the country's cybersecurity chief due to possible contacts with people involved with Russian security services, German media reported late on Sunday, citing government sources. Arne Schoenbohm, president of the BSI federal information security agency, could have had such contacts through the Cyber Security Council of Germany, various outlets reported.

Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of orchestrating the explosion of a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea, an act he described as terrorism. "There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin said on Sunday in a video on the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

U.N. chief suggests rapid action force to help Haiti

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed that one or several countries send "a rapid action force" to help Haiti's police remove a threat posed by armed gangs, according to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, seen by Reuters on Sunday. Guterres is not suggesting that the force be deployed by the United Nations. He said the 15-member Security Council should simply welcome such a force and notes that he may boost U.N. capacity to support a ceasefire or humanitarian arrangements and ensure coordination of efforts with an international force.

Americans Griner, Whelan may gain release from Russia by year-end, ex-U.S. diplomat says

WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who are being held in Russia, could gain release by the end of this year, said former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who traveled to Moscow in September. Richardson told CNN in an interview on Sunday that he had met with senior Russian officials and individuals close to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip, though his visit was not on behalf of the United States.

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed

Protests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday in defiance of a crackdown by the authorities, as a human rights group said at least 185 people, including children, had been killed in demonstrations. Anti-government protests that began on Sept. 17 at the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in her Kurdish town of Saqez, have turned into the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

'Miracle' toddler survived Thailand nursery massacre asleep under blanket

A three-year-old child who managed to survive last week's massacre at a nursery in northeast Thailand slumbered through the horror under a blanket in the corner of a classroom.

Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy" , is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday when the killer burst into the nursery and began murdering 22 children, Ammy was fast asleep with the blanket covering her face, her parents said.

