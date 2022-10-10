Left Menu

Mulayam Singh Yadav shared good relations with opponents: Rajnath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 11:40 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav shared good relations with opponents: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, describing him as a grassroot leader.

Yadav died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.

In a series of tweets, Singh said Yadav played a prominent role in politics of Uttar Pradesh.

''Mulayam ji had good relations with his opponents. Whenever met him, he discussed various issues with open heart,'' Singh said.

He contributed for the development of country and society, his death is painful, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022