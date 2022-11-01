Left Menu

Bolsonaro to make public address at Brazil's presidential palace

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 23:30 IST
Bolsonaro to make public address at Brazil's presidential palace

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will soon make a public address at the presidential palace, his press office said on Tuesday afternoon, after Communication Minister Fabio Faria said the president was going to publicly accept his election defeat.

Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat to his adversary Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after losing a tight runoff race on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
2
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
3
OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

 India
4
PNB Q2 profit declines by 63 pc to Rs 411 crore from Rs 1,105 crore in the same quarter a year ago: Co filing.

PNB Q2 profit declines by 63 pc to Rs 411 crore from Rs 1,105 crore in the s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022