Bolsonaro to make public address at Brazil's presidential palace
Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 23:30 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will soon make a public address at the presidential palace, his press office said on Tuesday afternoon, after Communication Minister Fabio Faria said the president was going to publicly accept his election defeat.
Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat to his adversary Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after losing a tight runoff race on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazilian
- Bolsonaro
- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Fabio Faria
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man killed as gunfire interrupts Bolsonaro ally's Sao Paulo campaign
ANALYSIS-Brazil's Bolsonaro caught off guard by campaign's ugly closing chapter
Lula's lead over Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil vote -poll
Brazil presidential race statistically tied between Lula and Bolsonaro -poll
Brazil's Lula and Bolsonaro statistically tied in presidential race -poll