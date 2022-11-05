Left Menu

Assam BJP MLA asserts country will not accept opposition's coalition

Assam BJP MLA has asserted that the country will not accept the mahagathbandhan of the opposition.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 13:58 IST
Assam BJP MLA asserts country will not accept opposition's coalition
Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Assam Diganta Kalita on Saturday asserted that the country will not accept the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan. Hitting out at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his party Janata Dal (United), Congress, and Trinamool Congress (TMC), MLA Diganta Kalita alleged that they are corrupt.

"They are hungry for power. They do not think about the nation's development or the people of the country. India will not accept them," BJP MLA in Assam Diganta Kalita said. He also said that while the BJP is more attached to indigenous people and the ethnic groups of Assam, the Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) are connected with the Bangladeshi-origin Muslims.

"Both the Congress and AIUDF think only about the Bangladeshi Muslims," he alleged. Exuding confidence in victory, Kalita further said that the BJP and its allies will win 12 out of 14 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We will see a Congress-mukt Assam and India in the coming days," he added. Notably, the political parties of non-BJP-ruled states have called for united opposition to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power since 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022