Biden, Trump push Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates ahead of midterms

U.S. President Joe Biden told voters in Pennsylvania that a Democratic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections would have "decades" of consequences, while Republican candidates for Congress predicted a sweeping victory. The biggest names in U.S. politics, including Democrats Biden and former President Barack Obama, as well as Republican former President Donald Trump, were in Pennsylvania on Saturday hoping to tip the balance in a pivotal midterm Senate race between Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.

Trump ally Barrack acquitted of acting as UAE foreign agent

Tom Barrack, a onetime private equity executive and fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, was found not guilty by a jury on Friday of unlawfully acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates. Barrack, who chaired the former president's 2017 inaugural committee and served as an informal adviser to the campaign, was acquitted of all nine counts he faced, including conspiracy to act as a foreign agent, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to the FBI in 2019 during their probe of his interactions with Emirati officials and their representatives.

Trump former adviser Bannon files notice of appeal in contempt of Congress conviction, sentence

Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, filed formal notice in federal court on Friday that he would appeal his conviction and sentence on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead in his home, reports say

Aaron Carter, who won early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother's hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing careers in rap and acting, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Saturday, according to media reports. A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department spokesperson on Saturday afternoon confirmed to Reuters that deputies had found a deceased person at Carter's residence, and that homicide investigators were on their way to the scene, but said they could not provide further details.

Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world. Twitter laid off half its workforce on Friday but said cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation, as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

U.S. Congress split on making daylight-saving time permanent

A push in the U.S. Congress to make daylight-saving time permanent, which was unanimously passed by the Senate earlier this year, has stalled in the House, with a key lawmaker telling Reuters they have been unable to reach consensus. In March, the Senate voted to put a stop next year to the twice-annual changing of clocks, which supporters say will lead to brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

U.S. rail union representing 4,900 workers narrowly approves contract

A labor union representing about 4,900 rail workers said on Saturday that members narrowly ratified a tentative contract agreement with freight railroads in the United States. The union representing locomotive machinists, roadway mechanics, and facility maintenance personnel is the seventh of 12 to approve the deal, while two unions previously voted to reject the national deal announced in mid-September.

U.S. Powerball worth world-record $1.6 billion in Saturday night drawing

The U.S. Powerball jackpot that will be drawn on Saturday night is the largest lotto prize ever offered at an estimated $1.6 billion, breaking the previous world record the game set in 2016, according to lottery officials. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize money to mushroom and generating lots of business at gas stations and newsstands around the United States, where Americans buy Powerball tickets for $2 a pop.

Legislation has stalled in the U.S. Congress to make daylight saving time permanent after the Senate in March unanimously passed by voice vote a bill that would have ended the observation of standard time starting in 2023 and the practice of changing clocks twice annually. Clocks in the United States will return to standard time at 2 a.m. EDT on Sunday with no consensus on the matter.

Biden comments on coal-fired plants slammed by Manchin ahead of U.S. midterms

Comments by President Joe Biden about shutting coal-powered energy plants days before critical midterm elections drew fire on Saturday from a key conservative Senate Democrat. "No one is building new coal plants because they can't rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of their existence of the plant," Biden said on Friday at an event touting his administration's economic policies in Carlsbad, California.

