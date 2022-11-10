Left Menu

Day after release from jail, Sena MP Sanjay Raut meets Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met his party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, a day after the Rajya Sabha members release from jail in a money laundering case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 13:20 IST
Day after release from jail, Sena MP Sanjay Raut meets Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena ledaer Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met his party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, a day after the Rajya Sabha member's release from jail in a money laundering case. Uddhav Thackeray's son and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray greeted Raut outside the Thackerays' private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra. Talking to reporters earlier in the day, Raut said former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray stood by his family members while he was in jail.

The Rajya Sabha member also claimed his arrest was political and that such kind of "vendetta politics" was not seen in the country earlier.

After his release from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday evening, Raut said he spoke to Uddhav Thackeray over phone and the latter's voice became heavy, implying an emotional interaction between them. Raut and Uddhav Thackeray are known to be close associates.

A special court in Mumbai granted bail to Rajya Sabha member Raut on Wednesday, saying his arrest was "illegal" and a ''witch-hunt".

The ED had arrested Raut in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022