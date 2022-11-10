Left Menu

India played role of troubleshooter during Covid, Russia-Ukraine conflict: Naqvi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:15 IST
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said India has played the role of a ''troubleshooter'' during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war with an aim to ensure health and prosperity for all.

Addressing a conference in Lucknow on the India-Iran bilateral relations, the former Union minister said earlier during challenges of coronavirus and now during the Russia-Ukraine war, the world has seen that India has played role of a ''troubleshooter'' with a commitment for the philosophy of 'sarve bhavantu sukhinah, sarve santu niramaya' (may all be prosperous, may all be healthy).

During COVID-19, India-made vaccines not only helped in saving the lives of people at home, but also helped several countries fight the pandemic.

Now even during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has played a very balanced and sensitive role, a statement issued by his office quoted Naqvi as saying.

Naqvi said the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and the determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made India a ''torch-bearer'' of social harmony, tolerance, peace and prosperity.

India is one of the few nations which has given priority to the needs of the country, its people and also the entire humanity without bowing to any pressure, he said.

