PM Modi pays tribute to Kriplani, Azad

His contribution to education and passion towards social service are also noteworthy. Remembering Azad, the prime minister said, He is widely admired for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 09:49 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to J B Kriplani and Abul Kalam Azad, both freedom fighters who had also served as Congress president, on their birth anniversary.

In his tributes to socialist stalwart Acharya Kripalani, as he was better known, Modi tweeted, ''He is widely respected for his contribution to our freedom struggle. He made a strong mark as a Parliamentarian. His contribution to education and passion towards social service are also noteworthy.'' Remembering Azad, the prime minister said, ''He is widely admired for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess. He remained at the forefront of our freedom movement, working closely with other leading lights. He was also passionate about education.'' PTI KR DV DV

