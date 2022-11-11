Left Menu

Israel's president to ask Netanyahu to form new government

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:17 IST
Isaac Herzog Image Credit: Wikipedia
Israel's President Isaac Herzog will ask veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a government on Sunday, the president's office said in a statement.

The announcement came after the president concluded political consultations with the elected factions on Friday, in which 64 members of parliament recommended that Netanyahu assemble the new coalition, the statement said.

